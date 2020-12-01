WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden must build US diplomacy back better

All this is now Biden's to fix. To lead the repair effort, he plans to nominate former deputy secretary of state Antony Blinken as head of the department. A career diplomat, Blinken has an insider's knowledge of what needs fixing, and the credibility with his fellow professionals to do the job. It will help, too, that Jake Sullivan and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's candidates for national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations, have also held top positions at State.

Those are promising choices, but the president-elect must also conquer his own proclivity for personalizing foreign affairs. As a longtime member of Washington's foreign policy establishment — both as a senator and as Obama's vice president — he has more than a passing familiarity with many world leaders, and often cites old friendships when asked how he might deal with difficult diplomatic challenges.