WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden waffles on death penalty

It would be a hard slog for President Joe Biden to persuade Congress to abolish the federal death penalty as he promised, but the least he could do is to stop enforcing it. To the contrary, his Department of Justice is picking up where President Donald Trump’s left off in pushing for the execution of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving perpetrator of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, in which three adults and a child died and hundreds were wounded, many gravely.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld 27 of his 30 convictions but voided his three death sentences, ruling that prospective jurors should have been questioned individually on what they had read or heard about the intensely publicized case, and sent it back for a new trial just on the punishment. That, and the precedent at stake, are what the government’s recently filed Supreme Court brief aims to prevent.

There is also a secondary issue over the judge’s refusal to allow testimony on earlier murders allegedly committed by Tsarnaev’s elder brother, Tamerlan, who appeared to have a controlling influence over him, and who died while resisting arrest.

Given that one of the Justice Department’s institutional missions is to uphold criminal convictions, the decision to appeal may have been made entirely by career officials, but they could not have been unaware of then-President Trump’s outburst against the appeals court ruling last year. He is as gung-ho for the death penalty as Biden is opposed to it.

A White House spokesman implied that Biden has kept his hands off the case because the Justice Department “has independence regarding such decisions.” Indeed, Biden has been scrupulous, perhaps to a fault, in respecting its independence. Trump certainly wasn’t.

And yet Biden’s spokesman also asserted that the president “has made clear that he has deep concerns about whether capital punishment is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness.”

But that’s trying to have it both ways. Biden, in office nearly half a year now, has yet to ask Congress to repeal the federal death penalty. He has yet to declare even a moratorium on executions, like the 17-year hiatus that Trump ended with a spree of 13 late in his term.

Considering that the death penalty is an issue of national concern, Biden’s policy of leaving the Justice Department to its own devices is problematic. Although it reportedly has been deciding against seeking the death penalty in new cases, there are 46 men, including Tsarnaev, already on federal death row. Among them: Dylan Roof, the outspoken white racist who killed nine people at a Black church in Charleston.

The demographics of the 46 speak volumes against the death penalty. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, more than half are minorities: 18 Black, 7 Hispanic and one Asian.

The longer Biden procrastinates, the more likely he will have to decide whether to commute a death sentence. The choice would be entirely his, not the Justice Department’s.

The Boston Marathon bombing was unquestionably a horrible crime, clearly qualifying as a terrorist act. But so was the bombing of the 1996 Olympics at Atlanta, which took two lives and injured 100. Eric Rudolph, the perpetrator, also bombed two women’s health clinics and a lesbian nightclub in what he claimed was a vendetta against abortion and homosexuality. A fugitive for five years after being identified and charged, Rudolph got a deal: life in prison in exchange for guilty pleas.

Theodore Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber whose 16 mail bombs over a 17-year period killed three people and injured 23, is serving life also. The government waived the death penalty, apparently because his brother was responsible for his arrest.

A jury’s deadlock spared Terry Nichols, who helped Timothy McVeigh build the bomb that destroyed the federal building in Oklahoma City in April 1995, killing 169 people. Nichols is serving life. McVeigh was executed; Merrick Garland, now the attorney general, oversaw the federal prosecutions.

For Dzhokar Tsarnaev to be put to death while people like Rudolph, Kaczynski and Nichols serve life illustrates why Biden is rightly concerned with the justice and fairness of it. It has proved impossible to administer either the federal or state death penalty laws so that the worst of the worst are the only ones executed and that all of them are.

The White House, it turns out, has its own institutional inertia, and “executive privilege” is part of it. But that is a concept with no express foundation in the Constitution. It’s at war with the spirit of it and must not become a pretext for any more outlaw presidencies.

South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0