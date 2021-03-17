WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Black farmers finally getting financial relief

The brunt of the money, $4 billion, will go toward helping farmers of color pay off USDA farm loan debts and taxes, and pandemic-related expenses. Two previous settlements with the USDA, stemming from a 1997 class action lawsuit on behalf of Black farmers, failed at easing those hefty financial burdens. The remaining $1 billion will be used to fund initiatives to root out systemic racism and provide assistance to farmers of color through the formation of a racial equity commission focused on practices at the USDA, the disbursement of grants and loans to improve land access, and connection with legal advisors among other initiatives.

Despite what critics might think, the government owes it to these farmers to try to make them financially whole. Black farmers have long complained, and government reports have also shown, that the USDA shut them out of loans or significantly delayed approval. In 2001, the Civil Rights Commission found Black farmers waited four times as long for farm loans as white farmers. A 2002 report found Black farmers received $21.2 million in farm subsidies and white farmers receive $8.9 billion. Private banks would also refuse to lend money to Black farmers, and retailers would not readily sell them necessary equipment.