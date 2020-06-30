WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Congress must extend unemployment benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As painful as the COVID-19 recession has been for many Americans, the abrupt downturn could have been far worse. And perhaps the smartest action taken by the federal government so far has been those expanded unemployment payments made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Response and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

That’s a major reason why the record high unemployment rate in the United States of 13.3% doesn’t really feel quite as disastrous as that number suggests. Families have been kept afloat, landlords have been kept in business, grocery stores and other essential merchants are doing a brisk trade, and even the stock market, while an imperfect economic barometer, is roughly where it was valued last August. In other words, of all the failings of Washington during the pandemic from its initial laxity to its bizarrely muddled message on testing and mask-wearing, the CARES Act, and particularly those $600 unemployment booster checks, have been one thing that Democrats and Republicans did not get wrong.

Now, here’s the problem: The bottom of that is about to fall away.