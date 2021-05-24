WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Get back in habit of health screenings

The pandemic caused many to forgo routine medical care – it's time to get back in the habit

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes as a direct threat, other known public health risks need to come back into focus.

Surveys and studies confirm that during last year's lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Americans decided to forgo routine medical care and delayed screenings. One study published in JAMA Oncology in April estimates that cancer screenings in particular were down by more than 9 million compared with 2019.

Now, screening rates are rising, but oncologists are sounding an alarm: Not enough people are getting tested, still. All who decided to pass on regularly scheduled checks should seek care immediately. The earlier cancer is diagnosed the more treatment options are available and the better chance a patient has of recovering.

Some people have a natural aversion to screening for cancer. Colonoscopies aren't pleasant. Mammograms are uncomfortable. This isn't a reason to avoid getting checked. It's up to each individual to check in and get tested at regular intervals to stand the best chance of catching the disease early.