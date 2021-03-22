WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Gun safety: Try, try again

While a bill that would require federal officials to inform local law enforcement of a failed background check would seem a no-brainer, the same measure failed in the Senate three years ago and faces an uncertain future this time around. The Senate will also be taking up bills passed March 11 by the House that would establish new background check requirements for purchases made online, at gun shows or through person-to-person transfers. A second House bill would extend the review period for a background check from three days to 10 days. These measures, which passed the House with limited Republican support and deserve a thumbs up from the Senate, are expansions of the current background check policy and, as such, already are being assailed by opponents as infringements on the Second Amendment. Getting them through the Senate will be no easy task.