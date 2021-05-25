WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Lack of US universal broadband an outrage

To get a better return on the taxpayers' investment, though, there need to be strings attached to the dollars. If the taxpayers are going to help build a network, it's reasonable to demand more proof that the builder is qualified, can keep up with ever-increasing demand for bandwidth and can hold down the price for customers, or at least offer discounts for low-income households.

Moreover, networks have to be able to support multiple people per household simultaneously taking online classes, participating in video conferencing and connecting to servers — as families with good broadband connections have been doing for the last year. Not having or not being able to afford access holds back not just individual families, but the country as a whole. It's an equal rights issue and an economic imperative.

High prices are the No. 1 reason cited by those who don't sign up for broadband service. Congress offered a temporary fix in the last COVID-19 relief bill, putting up $3.2 billion for a $50- to $75-a-month subsidy for Americans with very low incomes or who lost jobs during the pandemic. But once the money runs out, broadband providers will still face little or no real competition, and no pressure to lower their prices.