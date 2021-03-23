WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Looking out for kids with special needs

The pandemic's tentacles have reached all segments of American society. The amounts and kinds of pain caused by the deadly virus are not fully quantifiable. The impacts will be as long-lasting as they are certain.

While help is needed in all directions, special priority must be given to preclude permanent derailment of the next generation's educational competency.

There is widespread agreement that students have suffered — some less, some more — as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, off-site learning, inequity in access to the tools of learning. One group at great risk for going off the rails is students with special needs, especially students who are on the brink of aging out of the state's educational system. For many of those students hovering at the edge of adulthood, the past months have added up to, simply put, less than what they need.

While every youth has unique requirements in the educational process, there are those with documented problems that entitle them to "special education." Stories abound of parents pleading with schools for the full measure of educational assistance to which their special-needs children are entitled by law and by morality.