WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Past time to break ground on Obama Center

One of the center’s last hurdles recently got cleared. Before the Obama Center is built, the federal government had to sign off on it. That’s because Jackson Park, designed by famed landscape architects Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and because the plan involves major roadway changes.

That federal review began in December 2017. It was supposed to wrap up in 2018, but it wasn’t until Dec. 17 that the most critical step in that federal review concluded. We know federal bureaucracy tends to move with the zip of a tortoise, but three years?

A FINISH LINE IN SIGHT

A groundbreaking is now tentatively set for sometime in 2021. Chicago awaits what is sure to be a major tourism draw, and the South Side awaits the benefits that the Obama Foundation has promised the center would generate — more than $3 billion in economic development for surrounding communities in the first 10 years.