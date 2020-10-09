WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Pence-Harris ‘debate’ not very enlightening

Vice President Mike Pence is no Donald Trump, which created a challenge for Sen. Kamala Harris in Wednesday’s debate in Salt Lake City. Unlike President Trump, who embarrassed himself and his party with his unhinged outbursts in his first debate with Joe Biden, Pence was generally civil and soft-spoken, although he repeatedly acted as if the rules didn’t apply to him either.

Pence also offered the defense of the administration’s policies — deceptive as it often was — that Trump was incapable of mounting. And he was relentless in pressing Harris when she dodged questions, though he was at least as evasive throughout.

But Harris effectively made what was probably the most important argument on her agenda: that the Trump administration had badly mismanaged the coronavirus outbreak and misled the American people about its seriousness.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said. “They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you. They knew and they covered it up.” It was a predictable attack, but one that likely resonated with viewers who in recent days have witnessed Trump minimizing the danger posed by the virus even after he was infected by it.