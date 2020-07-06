WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Plastics you don't see might kill you

Even before, recycling efforts hardly made a dent in the volume of plastic waste produced annually. Most of the more than 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic ever produced haven't been recycled and remain in the environment somewhere and in some form. Plastic doesn't biodegrade like, say, paper or cotton (which if tightly woven and paired with silk is an effective material for resuable face coverings). It just breaks down into smaller pieces. Some of the larger plastic pieces are gobbled up by sea birds and mammals, often resulting in their strangulation, starvation or suffocation. Other pieces continue to break down into particles so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, making them airborne and potentially dangerous.

How mobile? In one paper published in the Journal Science, researchers discovered microplastic in dust collected from otherwise pristine wilderness areas including 11 national parks and wilderness areas. The plastic they found primarily came from shedding synthetic clothing, they reported.

Another study found that microplastic is able to invade the root systems of vegetables and fruit trees, probably through water, and into the food we eat. The researchers bought apples, lettuce, carrots, and other commonly consumed plants at a market in Italy and found traces of microplastic in samples.