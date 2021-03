WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Say no to national vaccine registry

The most dangerous factor in a system like this would be the skepticism it would undoubtedly breed toward the very thing it seeks to promote: more vaccinations. Especially in Texas, a government registry would add fuel to the already galloping fires of government distrust. People are wary. Telling them that the cost of a vaccine is entry into a federal registry will be enough to drive many away from the needle and take us that much farther away from herd immunity.

Proponents of these plans say they incentivize the vaccine. We’re all in favor of better awareness campaigns, but socially shaming the unvaccinated is not the way to do it.

There are circumstances when it’s appropriate for an employer, a school, or even a restaurant to enforce public health standards. We all had to get our shots before starting grade school. But in those cases there was a public health benefit (namely, preventing spread) and the shot records belonged to Mom (or whoever registered us for school), not to the feds.

Passports and green zones would serve no scientific purpose and could very well thwart their own ends. The Biden administration should stay far away from this plan.

The Dallas Morning News

