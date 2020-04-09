WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: State must be careful while releasing prisoners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic is changing life on the outside and the inside — the outside world where the vast majority of people live and inside Illinois’ prisons.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has established draconian rules requiring nonessential workers to stay home. At the same time, as a means of limiting the spread of the coronavirus, he’s ordering what are described as low-level inmates approaching the end of their sentences to be released back into society.

These inmates presumably will exchange their incarceration in a state prison for their semi-incarceration wherever they find their new homes.

As governor, Pritzker possesses the power to commute the sentences of inmates and allow them to go free regardless of their original sentence.

There were about 38,000 male and female inmates being held in Illinois prisons as of Dec. 31. Fewer than 100 have been diagnoses with COVID-19. So the outbreak, so far at least, is minimal, although it could spread, particularly at Stateville.

That’s why the corrections department has reported that “facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care.”