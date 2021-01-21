WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The Electoral College is obsolete

One object was to prevent foreign powers from influencing the government, he wrote. None of the electors could be federal officers in order to keep them “free from any sinister bias.”

“The process of election affords a moral certainty, that the office of President will seldom fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications,” Hamilton explained. “Talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity may alone suffice to elevate a man to the first honors in a single State, but it will require other talents, and a different kind of merit, to establish him in the esteem and confidence of the whole Union, or of so considerable a portion of it as would be necessary to make him a successful candidate for the distinguished office of President of the United States.”

There would be, he added, “a constant probability” of presidents chosen for their “ability and virtue.”

Those expectations, naive in retrospect, were forgotten as the Electoral College quickly mutated to be a rubber stamp for the voters in their respective states.