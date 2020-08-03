WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: To fight COVID-19, US needs z detailed view

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans have a good sense of how the COVID-19 pandemic is going in their country: very badly. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths just keep rising. The case count is over 4 million, more than a quarter of the global total, and U.S. deaths have eclisped 150,000. Per capita, the American death rate is the fourth-highest in the world.

Yet these statistics provide an imprecise picture. They suggest things are bleak, but say almost nothing about how to make them better. For that, officials need to see where exactly outbreaks are occurring and whether the measures they’re taking to defeat COVID-19 — including mask-wearing, testing and treatment — are working. The U.S. needs to know more specifically which people are being infected and where they’re picking up the coronavirus.

The failure to collect such information can largely be blamed on the Trump administration, which has demonstrated a reckless disregard for transparent recordkeeping, going so far as to undermine the role of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in gathering hospital data. From the start of the outbreak in the U.S., a well-functioning CDC would’ve gathered clear, uniform information about infections and the actions taken to address and prevent them.