WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Workers deserve gratitude for taking risks during pandemic

If anything work-related has crystallized under the umbrella of living in a pandemic, it is this: We depend on everyday workers and owe them all the respect and gratitude we can muster.

The supermarket worker who wipes down the shopping carts, the mail carrier who delivers prescriptions, the garbage hauler who picks up the trash like clockwork, the line worker who assembles products we still need and want, the truck driver whose loads fill store shelves or bulk fuel tanks, the day care provider who watches our children while we work. This is merely a sampling of the very long list of workers who have kept showing up every day to do their jobs — even with the uncertainty and changing guidelines of this intimidating public health crisis.

And, of course, health care workers have been caring for us and our loved ones in a hyper-vigilant environment and will continue to do so until the pandemic is over. They are the people who we all need to be there for not only COVID-19 cases but for all of our other health care needs, from checkups and emergency response to caring for our aging parents in nursing homes.