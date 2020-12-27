Flick: Truly a year like no other

2020? It truly was a year like no other.

Toilet paper became an endangered species.

Elected president in November, Joe Biden then tripped while walking the dog and broke his foot. So both presidents got the boot.

Overnight, a raspy-voiced doctor with an Italian name — Dr. Anthony Fauci —went from unknown to the most referenced guy since God.

With no postseason high school or college basketball tournaments, it became March Sadness.

There was new meaning to the “bang-bang” play in baseball: The Houston Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal that involved bang-banging on a garbage can in the dugout.

Gold’s Gym, apparently out of any of that, filed for bankruptcy protection.

J.C. Penney, sadly out of those, too, filed for bankruptcy protection.

How bad did not traveling in 2020 cause financial hurts? Hertz filed, too.

2020 was so endlessly awkward to negotiate, it was like a Zoom call with an awful Wi-Fi connection.

The Toronto Blue Jays were evicted from their own country.