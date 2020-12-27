Flick: Truly a year like no other

With only a few days left, it's probably time to start thinking about things to blame for this downright unforgettable year. A few possibilities:
— A bad internet connection.
— The strange popularity of kale.
— You didn't forward that chain email to 10 friends.
The year 2020?
It began in January with impeachment proceedings, Australia nearly burning down due to wildfires, the tragic death of Kobe, and Iran threatening world annihilation with nuclear weaponry.
Then came the realization: That was before the year truly went bad.
On the same day as all the headlines of a Kobe helicopter crash (it was Jan. 27), down at the bottom of the page was a one-column story of a strange new virus devastating the Wuhan area of China.
That story went viral. Truly.
Before even April, COVID-19 would cost jobs, close restaurants, shutter gyms and make you run to a secret location in Indiana to get a haircut. Homebound to our TVs, we learned who Carol Baskin is and discovered what Bigfoot looks like.
By June, festering anger, growing frustration and a 400-year history of racial inequity brought a wave of wrenching videos of police brutality that spun into a national reckoning and a ferocious backlash.
2020? It truly was a year like no other.
Toilet paper became an endangered species.
Elected president in November, Joe Biden then tripped while walking the dog and broke his foot. So both presidents got the boot.
Overnight, a raspy-voiced doctor with an Italian name — Dr. Anthony Fauci —went from unknown to the most referenced guy since God.
With no postseason high school or college basketball tournaments, it became March Sadness.
There was new meaning to the “bang-bang” play in baseball: The Houston Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal that involved bang-banging on a garbage can in the dugout.
Gold’s Gym, apparently out of any of that, filed for bankruptcy protection.
J.C. Penney, sadly out of those, too, filed for bankruptcy protection.
How bad did not traveling in 2020 cause financial hurts? Hertz filed, too.
2020 was so endlessly awkward to negotiate, it was like a Zoom call with an awful Wi-Fi connection.
The Toronto Blue Jays were evicted from their own country.
The Just-Can’t-Win Syndrome took full hold: Businesses that were delighted to finally be opening back up after a March lockdown then suddenly had to close again due to all of June’s vandalizing and ransacking.
Ellen apologized for not always being as sunny as she seems.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t tear into Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. She just tore it up.
The Washington Redskins changed their nickname to nothing.
In a year of law enforcement continually in the news, a horse named “Tiz The Law” won the Belmont Stakes.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg moved to the Supreme Court. She was 87.
Instead of “Men,” 2020 was the year of “All The President’s Meds.” First President Trump revealed he’d taken hydroxychloroquine, then later after contracting COVID, got injected with remdesivir.
Saturn and Jupiter gotthisclose.
Tom Brady actually left the Patriots.
Prince Harry and Meghan found their own place.
Food expert and talk-show host Rachael Ray’s home in New York burned to the ground, if you were looking for one recipe that apparently didn’t work.
In a matter of days in October, sports greats Lou Brock, Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers all sadly moved on to the next level. Then the White Sox, Cardinals and Cubs all lost in MLB playoffs, too.
An authentic guitar hero, rocker Eddie Van Halen was only 65.
For paying bribes to get her daughters into USC, actress Lori Loughlin — best known for TV’s “Full House” — got sentenced to two months in the Big House.
After 57 years, Coca-Cola canned Tab.
For Halloween, always celebrated by wearing a mask, a 2020 theme became those who didn’t want to wear one.
Tiger made us golf-course hackers feel so much better as he scored a 10 on one hole at The Masters.
In the form of a question, it became: “What is very sad?” Jeopardy’s master host, Alex Trebek, was 80.
And yet, by December, there was hope and growing optimism, as vaccines evolved in an amazingly short time. A shot-in-the-arm indeed.
It also exemplified a year that left everyone with unexpected observations.
As an example: Bill Detmers one windy late-autumn day looked out onto the driveway of his Normal home to see that fallen leaves had formed a large, near-perfect image of a fish.
Any other year, it would have passed.
But 2020?
With a fish known as the Christian symbol, asked Bill Detmers in an email to this column: "Was it a message from above to keep the faith during these times?"
Sounds great to us.
My gosh — 2021 surely has to be better. Right?
Happy New Year.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.