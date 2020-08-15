Flick: What’s in a name? A lot … and nothing

The naming of places or things is highly important, of course.
Can you imagine if your town didn’t have a name?
You’d have little bearing. There’d be no identity of place. You’d not fully know where even you live.
Thus, back in the beginning, someone smartly gave it a name, after a founder, or famous person, or thing.
Ever wonder how your street got its name?
Some Elm or Chestnut tree lover?
A guy in Bloomington trying to build an Empire (Street)?
Someone who really liked Hershey (Road) bars?
How many lindens (it’s a tree) actually on Linden? Just what is an Adelaide, or Broadmoor, or Tam-o-shanter, or Ireland Grove? What about another street in Bloomington … Yotzonot Drive? Is that just a bad Scrabble game draw?
I remember in the 1990s, when Bloomington-Normal was blooming out like a dandelion during a rainy April, a developer commented how tough it is to name streets.
“We have meetings where we just brainstorm subdivision and street names,” confided Steve Snyder, son of Jack Snyder, a leading B-N developer. “It’s not easy naming things.”
The same goes for buildings, of course.
Like, at Illinois State University.
Last week, as that great institution readied to enter its 163rd instructional year amid one of its most tenuous openings because of COVID-19, administrators were huddled in meetings, mulling name changes for unit areas inside the school’s most famous structure — its 28-story Watterson Towers.
Maybe you heard.
A dormitory that houses more people (2,200) than many of the towns of its residents, Watterson is so mammoth, it is divided into “houses,” each named for the first 10 U.S. Secretaries of State.
The (Thomas) Jefferson House, the (James) Madison House, the (John Quincy) Adams House … a few have familiar names because they became U.S. presidents. One is up on Mount Rushmore.
The (Edmund) Randolph House, the (Timothy) Pickering House, the (Robert) Smith House … a few have names so unfamiliar they could just as well be past Chicago Cubs or your State Farm agent.
That’s all good, highly honorable, and has been since 1968 when Watterson opened … except that now it’s discovered several of those elder statesmen also were slave owners.
And thus, in a time when political correctness has morphed into a “cancel culture” and words, phrases, great works of literature, classic movies, flags, statues, the names of sports teams, have become objects of change, ISU finds itself there, too.
On the one hand, you have the historical types.
Those 10 men, they suggest, are our history, living in a totally different time, statesmen who also were human and like everyone else, had flaws.
Isn’t a place of higher learning where instead of erasing them, they could be studied, the thinking goes? Should it finally be time to teach what has rarely been taught — that slavery was inhumane, that it caused the Civil War, not states’ rights, as our textbooks always told us?
What about other buildings/structures on campus named after people? Will they need changing, too, when some flaw of their existence as a human is let out into the air?
On the other hand, there’s today’s younger generations — those who actually attend the schools like ISU — an age group that is admirably zealous about erasing racism and its scars, a group who believe America is a fundamentally racist project that desperately needs correcting.
They are the same ones demanding statues be removed, because of what they symbolize. So remove them and erect statues of those they fervently believe need recognizing. Of the dismissed statues, shouldn’t the only truly offended be the sculptors who made them, masterful works of art that also was their work? (You can tear apart this column all you want — I won’t be offended — but I might if it was made of concrete and took me six years.)
Finally, that other question — does a name really matter, especially after significant passage of time when they simply become a destination and no longer a reason?
To that, we have this: Yotzonot, that street in Bloomington, is a Mayan word for “god of prosperity,” named, we have learned, by the developer who not only owned land in B-N but the Yucatan, too.
There don’t appear to be many lindens on Linden, say arborists we asked.
And universities like ISU — they are wonderful institutions where people are literally paid to think.
Or occasionally, over-think.
What do you think?
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!