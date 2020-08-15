Flick: What’s in a name? A lot … and nothing

And thus, in a time when political correctness has morphed into a “cancel culture” and words, phrases, great works of literature, classic movies, flags, statues, the names of sports teams, have become objects of change, ISU finds itself there, too.

On the one hand, you have the historical types.

Those 10 men, they suggest, are our history, living in a totally different time, statesmen who also were human and like everyone else, had flaws.

Isn’t a place of higher learning where instead of erasing them, they could be studied, the thinking goes? Should it finally be time to teach what has rarely been taught — that slavery was inhumane, that it caused the Civil War, not states’ rights, as our textbooks always told us?

What about other buildings/structures on campus named after people? Will they need changing, too, when some flaw of their existence as a human is let out into the air?

On the other hand, there’s today’s younger generations — those who actually attend the schools like ISU — an age group that is admirably zealous about erasing racism and its scars, a group who believe America is a fundamentally racist project that desperately needs correcting.