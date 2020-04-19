From the editor: How we're delivering coronavirus news to Central Illinois

Even on weekends, nights or holidays, journalists naturally flock to the newsroom when big news breaks.
That hasn't been physically the case for our coverage surrounding coronavirus. The newsroom is mostly quiet these days, as almost everyone works from home in this unnerving time.
Although we're taking precautions to keep employees safe, that doesn't mean we're not on the job.
Our talented staff has been tireless in updates, analysis and grassroots reporting to chronicle this historic and unprecedented period. The impact will be felt for months to come.
We've reported incredible stories as the merciless COVID-19 disease has profoundly changed our community and daily life. We've tapped our entire staff to cover this rapidly evolving situation.
The response has been amazing. Readership to our digital products has surged, driven by round after round of developments at all hours.
A huge thanks to readers who have sent along words of encouragement about what we're doing. It means so much to us.
Our responsibility is to keep you informed. Helping readers navigate life as it is today is our overarching goal.
I'm proud that our content is in demand and prouder still that we're offering all of our digital coronavirus material to our audience for free.
We also want to hear stories from community members in their own voices. We've set up a voicemail at (314) 329-1587 for readers to tell us about what they're experiencing. We'll use those audio clips for an upcoming project.
As you can imagine, this work takes serious resources, and we can't do it without subscribers. If you know someone who isn't a member, I hope you encourage them to join us. Our journalism depends on it.
We're already moving into coverage of what comes next, including what this means to our economy. Much more reporting is in the pipeline and we're always looking for more ideas.
Thanks for helping us tell that story.
Stay safe.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.
