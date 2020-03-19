Kindred deserves our well wishes
Kindred deserves our well wishes

Letters to the editor

I read of Pantagraph sports editor Randy Kindred’s retirement. I haven’t had the opportunity to work with Randy lately, but in the 10 years I did work with him, he was unfailingly polite, soft spoken and professional.

Randy has been there a long time and the sports department will be losing someone with a great historical knowledge of the Bloomington/Normal sports teams to the detriment of the sports department, the newspaper and the community in general.

I’m sure many others will come along behind him, but he has always been an outstanding leader. You will be missed, Randy. Only the best wishes for your future ventures. You deserve it.

Carlene Mathis-Kull, Deer Creek

