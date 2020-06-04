A Democrat win will mean trouble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

When I read some of the letters to The Pantagraph, I wonder when they get their information — from CNN, MSNBC, social media? The writers need to listen to the president and they'll find that the news media either twists his words or leaves out words.

As far as the November election, people had better hope Biden and the Democrats don't win. Biden will be president in name only — whoever is vice president or Nancy Pelosi will tell him what to do.

If the Democrats win, we're in a world of trouble. Just a warning.

Lois Vetter, Gibson City

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9