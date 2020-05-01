A playbook for the fall election

Answer: Since you mentioned your candidate “is prone to gaffes,” I would recommend you keep him/her out of the public eye as much as possible. In addition to this, I would recommend the following: Push for mail-in ballots as far ahead of the actual election as possible. This will give your party community activists extra time to go door to door assisting with the process. And no ID required! That’s a plus.

Since we are currently suffering through a major health crisis, I would make sure the current administration is blamed for any and every negative fallout related to this crisis. By the same token, have your 20/20 hindsight candidate do a news release on how he/she would have managed it much better. If your candidate has any skeletons in his/her closet, do what you can do to minimize any press coverage. You really don’t want to alienate groups like #MeToo. Also, don’t forget to ask relevant political correspondents to fact check all White House public statements, and make sure any discrepancies are their nightly news network lead stories. Regardless of the problem, whether it be a market setback, high unemployment, business closures, misery index, etc., have your party leaders and media do what they can to drag out the bad news until November.