Abortion endangers human race

Manmade dangers – like war, poverty, environmental destruction and diseases like ebola and coronavirus – threaten to wipe out humanity; but one danger jeopardizes the human race more than all other threats combined – abortion.

Each year, the lives of 56 million children in the womb are snuffed out by the gruesome, violent act of abortion – 153,424 babies each day.

At least 6,392 abortions are executed around the globe every hour – an average of 106 children die every minute – enough to empty five kindergarten classrooms in just 60 seconds.

Most abortions occur in developing countries, about 49 million every year. Seven million occur in developed nations.

In the majority of countries, most abortions are performed through surgical procedures, leaving mothers at risk for multiple complications ranging from serious infections to death.

For developed nations, chemical abortions are on the rise. Mifepristone is registered in at least 59 countries. In the U.S., 22.6 percent of all abortions are now chemical. European countries have a significantly higher use of chemical abortions – 70 percent in Switzerland, 83 percent in Sweden and 94 percent in Finland (Statistics from Guttmacher Institute).