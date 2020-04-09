Agency should reconsider donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these dangerous times we all need to do our part to help each other.

One challenge facing America is a shortage of blood. Blood drives have been canceled due to social distancing and Red Cross is begging for blood through public service announcements.

While I sympathize with this humanitarian organization's dilemma, the organization itself is not doing all it could to boost its blood supply.

Over two decades ago, FDA allowed blood banks to file for a variance to use hemochromatosis blood. However, Red Cross in Central Illinois has not updated its rules even though Red Cross accepts this blood in other locations.

Local blood bank Mississippi Valley, with locations in Peoria, Urbana and Springfield, welcomes this blood.

The blood of hereditary hemochromatosis patients, who accumulate too much iron because of a genetic disorder affecting about one in 230 Americans, is excellent for transfusion. Their blood is re-generated blood because the typical H.H. patient gets a therapeutic bleed every eight weeks.

Contact Lyn Hruska, who is regional Red Cross CEO with an office in Peoria, and ask her to modernize the local Red Cross collection practices.