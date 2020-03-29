Alcohol an enemy to us all

The coronavirus has created much fear. Many people have died from this scary virus. A frantic search has begun to create a vaccine and remedy to cure it, and do it quickly!

There’s another virus in which many die each year, yet it appears that there is no fear! Is it because with it, death usually happens more slowly?

The virus is beverage alcohol use. It is a virus that doesn’t need to occur, because it begins by choice. If an individual doesn’t take the first drink of alcohol, the fear of becoming an alcoholic statistic is eliminated.

An estimated 88,000 people die in the U.S. from alcohol-related causes annually, reports the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The World Health Organization reports that alcohol contributes to more than 200 diseases and conditions. In 2018, two University of Michigan professors found that from 1999 to 2016, liver disease deaths rose 65 percent. “Young Americans who drink are bearing the brunt of that trend. They seem to be drinking themselves to death at a higher rate than ever before.”

Do you realize that each average alcoholic drink contains one-half ounce of ethyl alcohol? A bottle of 4.5% beer, a 2.5-ounce glass of wine (1/4 cup = 2 ounces), and a “shot” of whiskey (50%) all contain equal amounts of alcohol. No alcoholic drink is safe!