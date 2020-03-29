Alcohol an enemy to us all
0 comments

Alcohol an enemy to us all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

The coronavirus has created much fear. Many people have died from this scary virus. A frantic search has begun to create a vaccine and remedy to cure it, and do it quickly!

There’s another virus in which many die each year, yet it appears that there is no fear! Is it because with it, death usually happens more slowly?

The virus is beverage alcohol use. It is a virus that doesn’t need to occur, because it begins by choice. If an individual doesn’t take the first drink of alcohol, the fear of becoming an alcoholic statistic is eliminated.

An estimated 88,000 people die in the U.S. from alcohol-related causes annually, reports the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The World Health Organization reports that alcohol contributes to more than 200 diseases and conditions. In 2018, two University of Michigan professors found that from 1999 to 2016, liver disease deaths rose 65 percent. “Young Americans who drink are bearing the brunt of that trend. They seem to be drinking themselves to death at a higher rate than ever before.”

Do you realize that each average alcoholic drink contains one-half ounce of ethyl alcohol? A bottle of 4.5% beer, a 2.5-ounce glass of wine (1/4 cup = 2 ounces), and a “shot” of whiskey (50%) all contain equal amounts of alcohol. No alcoholic drink is safe!

Should real fear be coronavirus, or alcohol? During April’s Alcohol Awareness Month, the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union urges everyone to eliminate alcohol. A vaccine, or a new cure, is not required!

Loreta Jent, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EPA should rethink exemptions
Letters

EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farm…

What happens to those in need?
Letters

What happens to those in need?

With businesses closing and employees being laid off, how are they expected to keep a roof over their head? Are they going to allow rent suspe…

Abortion endangers human race
Letters

Abortion endangers human race

Manmade dangers – like war, poverty, environmental destruction and diseases like ebola and coronavirus – threaten to wipe out humanity; but on…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News