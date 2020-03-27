America will proceed as it always does

Americans are getting tired — tired of lack of leadership — tired of hearing that the media sensationalized the virus — tired of the federal government pushing more responsibilities onto the states — tired of seeing doctors, nurses, hospitals begging for necessary medical equipment — tired of the lies at the virus update news conferences — and tired of seeing other Americans ignore rules and regulations which will make the average Americans who are obeying, even more tired.

When the virus first appeared in China, those here in charge should have immediately stepped forward with a plan. Instead, our leader poo-pooed the virus as something like the flu ... no big deal.

And now when the average American needs help along with small businesses, Congress can't agree on a stimulus package to help. One party would rather help cruise lines and airlines first, while the other party wants to help small companies and average Americans.

But, as tired as they may be, the average American will continue on, follow the regulations, and finally succeed. But at what costs — loss of employment — foreclosure on their home — an end to their savings — worthless 401(k) — or sadly, maybe a loss of a family member or friend, when none of that didn't have to happen!

Michael Kober, Bloomington

