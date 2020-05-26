As we venture out, be considerate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we anxiously prepare for the gradual reopening of businesses, and restaurants in particular, I have a request for the soon-to-be restaurant patrons:

Many of us are very excited about being able to enjoy the simple but (now more than ever) greatly appreciated ability to dine out. Knowing how difficult it is to get into any new restaurant in Bloomington-Normal, I can imagine the next few weeks are going to present some challenges. My suggestion is to "Be considerate."

I'm not suggesting anyone rush through a meal, or forego a beverage while they decide on their food choice, but allowing more people to enjoy a meal out is the goal. When you're done eating and the check is paid, let someone else enjoy this newfound freedom. This allows the restaurant to turn the tables faster, thus making more money, which they all desperately need. Don't be "that table," which all the people waiting in line are talking about. Thanks, and enjoy. See you at a restaurant soon.

Gary Beck, Bloomington

