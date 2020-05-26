As we venture out, be considerate
0 comments

As we venture out, be considerate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

As we anxiously prepare for the gradual reopening of businesses, and restaurants in particular, I have a request for the soon-to-be restaurant patrons:

Many of us are very excited about being able to enjoy the simple but (now more than ever) greatly appreciated ability to dine out. Knowing how difficult it is to get into any new restaurant in Bloomington-Normal, I can imagine the next few weeks are going to present some challenges. My suggestion is to "Be considerate."

I'm not suggesting anyone rush through a meal, or forego a beverage while they decide on their food choice, but allowing more people to enjoy a meal out is the goal. When you're done eating and the check is paid, let someone else enjoy this newfound freedom. This allows the restaurant to turn the tables faster, thus making more money, which they all desperately need. Don't be "that table," which all the people waiting in line are talking about. Thanks, and enjoy. See you at a restaurant soon.

Gary Beck, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governor's job is non-essential
Letters

Governor's job is non-essential

Prominent Democrats have said for years "never let a crisis go to waste." Most Dems and the left-leaning news media look at the coronavirus as…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News