Avoid spending without reserves

Letters to the editor

Town of Normal continues to spend money on non-essential items. Nearly a quarter of a million dollars to bury utility lines in an alley near the railroad tracks in uptown Normal. In addition, they continue to spend for the expansion of other phases of the uptown development. Approval has been passed by the town council.

Keep in mind that the budget is upside-down by $10-plus million. Reserve balances will be used to offset the deficits.

The deficit may be much higher. Why, you may ask?

Many of the local businesses are in a fight for survival because of the COVID1-19 issues. ISU may not open on the same basis as they have in the past; 10 to 14% of sales tax relates to student spending. Budget shortages can be expected for the next few years. No one knows the total effect of COVID-19 locally or statewide at this time. Sales taxes have already been raised and they should not be used again to increase funding.

Real estate taxes are already high and there is a limit as to how high the tax factors can be increased. Note: The town's management came out with a comment earlier that real estate factors would remain the same. Since that time, they reversed and have increased the factors which they said was for "bonding purposes."

You and your family do not spend when you are in uncertain circumstances and budgets are strained. Why should the town of Normal be any different?

James Riker, Normal

