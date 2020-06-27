Back initiatives that ensure success of all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a law abiding, natural born, tax paying citizen who votes, I am firmly opposed to “defunding the police." When police presence in a community is reduced or nonexistent crime rates go up. How about giving some consideration to stopping brutality to the GOOD police officers.

Where is BLM on the issue of black on black crime? Black lives do matter.

My understanding is that school resource police officers were placed in schools primarily as a deterrent to school shootings. Someone determined to commit mayhem and mass murder is not going to be deterred by “no guns allowed" signs on the door. So-called “gun free zones” are nothing but shooting galleries to these sick, deranged individuals. Without a trained and armed officer present who can act immediately to stop armed intruders, “Who you gonna call?” A Black counselor? Good luck with that.

Eliminating cash bail simply creates a revolving door for repeat offenders to go right back on the street and do it over all again. This has been demonstrated in every Democrat-run city and state where such a policy has been implemented.

I support investing in initiatives that help ensure the survival and success of all people including Black people. I support efforts to expand voter education. Pay attention to unbiased news reports, not Facebook/Twitter.