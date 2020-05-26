Basic issues cause even worse fallout
0 comments

Basic issues cause even worse fallout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

We have BIG problems here. We still lack an inclusive, coherent, national strategy for remedying our further worsening domestic COVID-19 crisis. And we show no signs of developing one. We are instead carelessly re-open without adequate understanding or preparation. This will badly aggravate our outcomes from what they would have been had we responded fairly and competently as a nation.

Our response is suppressing science and shortchanging public health in favor of further concentrating wealth and accomplishing perceived political electoral advantages with contemptuous blatancy, aggressiveness, and avarice unprecedented in our history,

But our even BIGGER problem is that it is entirely unsurprising that we do not have an inclusive, coherent, national strategy, because we no longer have one to do much of anything. This is because we have negligently, nearly completely, abandoned public-budget-based systemic internal control.

In fact, 99 of 100 everyday people have no clue what systemic internal control is. So we are neither insisting upon it nor participating in it, even though doing so is our most important civic duty as popular sovereign citizens.

How do we remedy this? I am developing a simplified user-friendly systemic internal control checklist of questions which we should all begin asking each other and investigating. And I am creating an online blog site and cumulative public record to which to post and explain improvements needed to fix particular internal control weaknesses identified by checklist responses.

This will facilitate inclusive learning and much more precise and successful pressure on our leaders to strengthen public-budget-based systemic internal control.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governor's job is non-essential
Letters

Governor's job is non-essential

Prominent Democrats have said for years "never let a crisis go to waste." Most Dems and the left-leaning news media look at the coronavirus as…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News