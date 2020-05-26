Basic issues cause even worse fallout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

We have BIG problems here. We still lack an inclusive, coherent, national strategy for remedying our further worsening domestic COVID-19 crisis. And we show no signs of developing one. We are instead carelessly re-open without adequate understanding or preparation. This will badly aggravate our outcomes from what they would have been had we responded fairly and competently as a nation.

Our response is suppressing science and shortchanging public health in favor of further concentrating wealth and accomplishing perceived political electoral advantages with contemptuous blatancy, aggressiveness, and avarice unprecedented in our history,

But our even BIGGER problem is that it is entirely unsurprising that we do not have an inclusive, coherent, national strategy, because we no longer have one to do much of anything. This is because we have negligently, nearly completely, abandoned public-budget-based systemic internal control.

In fact, 99 of 100 everyday people have no clue what systemic internal control is. So we are neither insisting upon it nor participating in it, even though doing so is our most important civic duty as popular sovereign citizens.