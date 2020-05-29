Beauty shines among diversity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

I cry for the mothers and fathers who daily send their children into our society fearful that they will be unjustly killed for the color of their skin, and then made to look less-than-desirable human.

I pray for the safety of my friends who look at their beautiful melanin with fear for their safety because of someone who looks like me.

I am burdened that I struggle to get even some of my closest kin to see the lived experiences of some of my closest friends as valuable, truthful, beautiful, and longing to live without fear.

I recognize that I have struggled and climbed over obstacles, but none of those obstacles were ever because of my skin. I am not privileged in all areas, but I have privilege.

I can only hope that God will open our eyes to see the beauty He created in our diverse human population. That the heaven so many hope for is not segregated. That He will bless the oppressed and scorn the oppressor.

Today, I am sad and angry, for racism remains strong and is allowed to be growing in power. I NEVER want my children or their beautiful rainbow of friends to experience this hurt, yet today I again recognize that they are and they will. I long for their love and innocence to be the voice of reason.