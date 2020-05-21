Better leaders needed in Washington

Let’s not forget our president is the same Donald Trump who gave us “birtherism,” saying President Obama was not born in the U.S. He lied then and he’s lying now about “Obamagate,” a so-called crime which he can’t define. He lied about his Trump University and had to pay $25 million to settle the lawsuit as a result of his fraudulent promises and claims. He has his attorneys argue to the Supreme Court that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and be immune to prosecution because he’s the president. Really?