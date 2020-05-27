Beyond pandemic, we have endemic racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

The killing of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, by a retired white policeman and his son in Brunswick, Georgia, is but a further example of endemic racism in our nation. Mr. Arbery merely was alone and jogging at twilight when he was followed and murdered by vigilantes. A third white man filmed portions of the killing. Mr. Arbery was 25 years old.

White policemen must be educated about the constitutional rights of all citizens. Section XV of the United States Constitution states that no person shall be deprived of rights because of race or color. Racial profiling and stops by white policemen are too often still being practiced.

It is not the intent of this letter to paint all white policemen by a broad brush, or to stereotype them, because of a few malefactors. Society owes a debt of gratitude to the police for the work they do to protect all of us. Their work is difficult, often even dangerous.

Life for each of us, regardless of race, ethnicity, or color, is due to the chance circumstance of birth. A black man does not choose his color at birth, and neither does a white man choose his color. What and who we are, therefore, largely is a matter of chance, or "a roll of the dice."

The Native American adage applies to all of us, namely "Don't judge a man until you have walked in his moccasins."

William Frinsko, Normal

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0