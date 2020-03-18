Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Letters to the editor

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from President Donald J. Trump.

His words and actions do not display the character of humility, integrity, honesty, trustworthiness, compassion, empathy and caring more about people more than his reelection. The economy and stock market are more important than the average citizen who is trying to live day to day.

Everyone who knows the history of Joe Biden knows that he understands when people go through losses. Joe Biden displays empathy and his sense of caring about people. Joe Biden understands the day-to-day struggles that the majority of people go through.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

