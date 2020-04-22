Biden taking advantage of virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joe Biden has never told the truth in his entire political life. When the swine flu spread across America during the Obama administration, Biden and Obama did nothing. As usual, the liberal news media gave them a free pass on it.

Biden's family members made a fortune off Chinese bribe money, just like the Clintons. Biden has said he didn't know his son, Hunter Biden, made a fortune of the Obama-Biden administration name when he got paid for doing nothing in Ukraine.

More lies. Now you've got Biden saying he will always tell the truth to the American people. America doesn't believe and doesn't need lying Joe Biden. Stop using a worldwide tragedy born in communist China to advance your corrupt political life, Joe.

James Bourke, Normal

