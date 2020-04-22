Biden taking advantage of virus
0 comments

Biden taking advantage of virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Joe Biden has never told the truth in his entire political life. When the swine flu spread across America during the Obama administration, Biden and Obama did nothing. As usual, the liberal news media gave them a free pass on it.

Biden's family members made a fortune off Chinese bribe money, just like the Clintons. Biden has said he didn't know his son, Hunter Biden, made a fortune of the Obama-Biden administration name when he got paid for doing nothing in Ukraine.

More lies. Now you've got Biden saying he will always tell the truth to the American people. America doesn't believe and doesn't need lying Joe Biden. Stop using a worldwide tragedy born in communist China to advance your corrupt political life, Joe.

James Bourke, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Work together to stop pandemic
Letters

Work together to stop pandemic

The president and his supporters do not appreciate that this virus is an aggressive enemy – searching for a home in your lungs to deprive you …

Truth comes from higher place
Letters

Truth comes from higher place

This past week, many celebrated Passover and Holy Week. Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, where Jesus entered into Jerusalem for the celebrat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News