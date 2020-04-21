Blaming someone? Look in the mirror

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current pandemic ought to make us think hard about some things. These thoughts are not political, elitist, racist nor judgmental in any way. Instead they are observational and a reflection of the social scientist perspective; a perspective the media flatly refuses to discuss. It wouldn't be popular.

When we study, even casually, the large profile of those taken by the coronavirus, we find that age and existing medical conditions are the most reliable indicators of death in general and specifically death relating to COVID-19. Here are other reliable indicators, in no relative order: obesity, diabetes, heart problems, drug use, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and a lack of exercise. Add to that the reluctance and refusal to respect social distancing and follow simple stay-at-home instructions and we've created the perfect storm.

"Culture" basically refers to the behavior of a group of people within a larger society. In short, aside from the statistically very low effect of genetics, it all comes down to behavior. We choose what, in what amounts, of stuff we put into our bodies and what we're willing to do to stay healthy. If we don't begin to care about our own health, we have only ourselves to blame. Not the government. Not the wealthy. Not somebody else. Only ourselves.

Richard Smith, Normal

