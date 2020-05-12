Bloomington Gold heads for Indiana
0 comments

Bloomington Gold heads for Indiana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I would like to thank Samantha Morehead of Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau for her help in working to secure a new venue for the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show to “come home” in September 2020. She was so helpful and really put forth a great effort.

Sadly, the plan was “killed” by Governor Pritzker’s announcement on May 6 that prevents large festivals without a vaccine, effective treatment, or no new cases for a sustained period. Bloomington Gold will have to be held in Indiana where Governor Holcomb is prepared to open his state on July 4.

On May 6, McLean County’s confirmed case rate for the population was .06%. On the same day in Marion County, Indiana, it was a .68% case confirmation rate, more than 10 times higher. Democratic Governor Pritzker’s restrictions are much different than Republican Governor Holcomb. Is it a safety issue or a political decision?

Cathy Winters, Bloomington

The writer is vice president of operations,

Bloomington Gold Corvette Show

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't allow fear to control you
Letters

Don't allow fear to control you

Quandry: How do you create widespread fear among 300 million U.S. citizens about a virus and persuade the nation’s leaders to institute a firs…

Is this the price for freedom?
Letters

Is this the price for freedom?

I remember during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and '70s where CBS News after each night's broadcast would list all the soldiers who were kille…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News