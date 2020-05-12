Bloomington Gold heads for Indiana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

I would like to thank Samantha Morehead of Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau for her help in working to secure a new venue for the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show to “come home” in September 2020. She was so helpful and really put forth a great effort.

Sadly, the plan was “killed” by Governor Pritzker’s announcement on May 6 that prevents large festivals without a vaccine, effective treatment, or no new cases for a sustained period. Bloomington Gold will have to be held in Indiana where Governor Holcomb is prepared to open his state on July 4.

On May 6, McLean County’s confirmed case rate for the population was .06%. On the same day in Marion County, Indiana, it was a .68% case confirmation rate, more than 10 times higher. Democratic Governor Pritzker’s restrictions are much different than Republican Governor Holcomb. Is it a safety issue or a political decision?

Cathy Winters, Bloomington

The writer is vice president of operations,

Bloomington Gold Corvette Show

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0