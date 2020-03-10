Boyce council responds to filing
Boyce council responds to filing

Letters to the editor

On Feb. 18, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and to continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.

The W.D. Boyce Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Our local council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.

Scouting is now safer than ever before. Over the years, Scouting has developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth serving organization.

The Boy Scouts of America has developed a “two-deep leadership” rule, in which an adult cannot be alone with a Scout; a minimum of two registered adult leaders are required for all Scouting activities and outings. This policy has been in effect for several years.

I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and understand our responsibility to help keep kids safe. “We also complete background checks and have mandatory youth protection training for volunteers and employees.

Scouting programs will be uninterrupted and go on as normal. Scouting adventures and countless service projects will continue and allow Scouts to make lasting memories and lifelong experiences. Scouting has been and will continue to be what teaches our youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the Scout Oath and Law.

Lee Shaw Jr., Peoria

Shaw is Scout executive / CEO for

the W.D. Boyce Council, Peoria.

