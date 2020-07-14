Can services handle youths' needs?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the state closed Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children’s School in 1979, a social worker told me ISSCS then had a “superb program” with a “good peer situation,” that the staff were handling youths the mental institutions couldn’t manage, and that they could have handled a few more.

Another former employee explained the practice of managing crises at the beautiful, spacious site: When there was a conflict at one of the cottages, the administrators, who were required to live on campus, all arrived to resolve the disruption at the cottage. At that time, an incident did not mean the young people would encounter law enforcement, nor did it mean the neighbors would become involved.

How different it is today where overburdened social workers may be far away from youths in apartments, and where police may have no knowledge of the young people they are called to encounter.

Let’s remember that the situation today was caused in part by the wholesale expansion of community-based programs while, at the same time, programs at more secure sites, including highly regarded ones, were eliminated. Social service experts argued — and still argue — that almost anyone can live independently in the least restrictive environment.

It’s time to consider whether this policy has been wise.

Marty Seigel, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0