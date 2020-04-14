Celebrate Earth Day with plants, veggies
Letters to the editor

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by curtailing travel. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. 

A recent article in the respected journal Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, of air and water pollution, and of depletion of soil and freshwater resources. Oxford University's prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

Let's celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket.

Bill Pendersen, Bloomington

