Census response critically important

While public health and safety is absolutely critical at this moment of uncertainty, we must fulfill our constitutional obligation to complete the 2020 Census and count every person in the nation.

Human service providers are in a unique position to reach many hard-to-count populations, including older adults, children, people with disabilities and immigrants, among others. Human services in McLean County are part of hundreds of organizations working alongside the Census Bureau doing everything possible to accurately complete the census.

As the Census Bureau extends deadlines into the fall during this public health crisis, including self-response (now Oct. 31), likewise, McLean County’s Complete Count Committee (see https://mcplan.org/census-2020/profile/what-we-are-doing) pivoted to primarily digital outreach after cancelling dozens of community events and encouraging folks to respond at https://my2020census.gov, over the phone or by mail.

We continue distributing printed materials through coalition partners like the Boys & Girls Club, School Street Food Pantry, Promise Councils and Community Health Care Clinic as they ramp up telehealth and change service delivery models.