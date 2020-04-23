Chicago, Cook Co. causing the problem

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Personally, I have friends that are small business owners and friends that work in a small business. It seems that the gentleman elected governor of Illinois is having some problems deciding when he is going to open up the state for business.

Now, President Trump and others have established a three-phase step in opening the states for business. Now, you folks that voted for Pritzker do realize that he is from Chicago? If not, shame on you. He is going to milk this situation as long as he can to get Chicago and Cook County in line with the rest of the state.

This not going to be good for those in the western part of the state or the downstate counties. I have gone through all 102 counties in our great state. And it boils down to this: Chicago, Cook County and the seven counties that border Cook account for 94% of positive coronavirus tests and 93% of coronavirus deaths. That says that the other 94 counties account for 6% of positive coronavirus tests and 7% of coronavirus deaths.

With restrictions supplied by CDC and the department of health, all counties outside of the ones I said earlier should be allowed to open up for business.

You need to get on your phones to your representatives and senators to get them to apply pressure on the governor to get this done. Don't email because they will not answer. I know.

Ed Powell, Bloomington