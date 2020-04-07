Child care system needs strengthening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, child care, so vital to a functioning workforce and our economy, was fraught with challenges in Illinois.

Limited availability of affordable care meant that too many working parents were missing shifts, forgoing job moves and watching their earnings diminish. The effects extended to parents’ employers and their productivity. Annually, these and similar difficulties sap Illinois’ economy of almost $2.5 billion, according to a new report from the ReadyNation network of business executives, and those costs related only to care for young children, up to age 3.

Now the coronavirus pandemic has aggravated such challenges and threatened our local economy in far more sweeping ways. Among them, child care programs have had to close entirely with exception to those applying to reopen and serve the families of essential workers.

We write to emphasize two things: First, workers on the front lines of helping us all through the COVID crisis can seek child care by calling 888-228-1146 or checking https://emergencycare.inccrra.org.