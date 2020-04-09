'Chinese' virus a legitimate tie
'Chinese' virus a legitimate tie

Letters to the editor

A McLean County Board member recently wrote a letter complaining about five members who voted against an amendment to remove the reference to China in an emergency proclamation.

I thought the board had more important business than to debate something that is beyond debate. This virus originated in China, was transmitted amongst the population in the province during a Chinese new year celebration, and was carried by Chinese travelers returning to their homes around the world.

Our medical history has documented various pandemics with the origin of the outbreak: MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome); Ebola (from the region in sub-Saharan Africa near the Ebola River); SARS (originating in Asia and China). The term "Legionnaires Disease" is still used to identify a severe form of pneumonia named after the outbreak of an infection at a Legionnaires' convention in 1977. I have never heard a Legionnaire complain about that connection.

If there is any sniping to be done, it should be by the world community condemning the "wet markets" in China that were the likely source of the contagion. And we should be appalled that the Chinese government has allowed them to reopen. What's next, Chinese virus 2.0 and 3.0?

It would only be fitting that the Chinese government find a life-saving therapy or cure for this pandemic that is infecting and killing thousands of people around the world. If they do and they share that medical miracle with the world, we will be praising it as a "Chinese cure." No debate would be necessary.

Don Barnard, Bloomington

