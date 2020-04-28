Climate change issues never come to pass
0 comments

Climate change issues never come to pass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Let's take a look at the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and some of the predictions from that day. Here are a few select quotes:

“Civilization will end in the next 15 to 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” Harvard biologist George Wald.

“Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make. The death rate will increase until at least 100 – 200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich.

“By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate… that there won’t be any more crude oil. You’ll drive up to the pump and say, ‘Fill ‘er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, ‘I am very sorry, there isn’t any.’” Ecologist Kenneth Watt.

And the best is this one: “The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years. If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.” Ecologist Kenneth Watt.

As a highly trained scientist, there has NEVER been a single prediction of doom and gloom about the environment over the last 50 years that has come true. This includes more recent climate change predictions by Al Gore and others.

R. John Muench, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

Socialism not answer to trouble
Letters

Socialism not answer to trouble

Ours is the best country in the world with freedom, economic opportunity, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. No other country on earth e…

Biden taking advantage of virus
Letters

Biden taking advantage of virus

Joe Biden has never told the truth in his entire political life. When the swine flu spread across America during the Obama administration, Bid…

We need prayers, not politics
Letters

We need prayers, not politics

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one a…

Work together to stop pandemic
Letters

Work together to stop pandemic

The president and his supporters do not appreciate that this virus is an aggressive enemy – searching for a home in your lungs to deprive you …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News