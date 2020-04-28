Climate change issues never come to pass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Let's take a look at the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and some of the predictions from that day. Here are a few select quotes:

“Civilization will end in the next 15 to 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” Harvard biologist George Wald.

“Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make. The death rate will increase until at least 100 – 200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich.

“By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate… that there won’t be any more crude oil. You’ll drive up to the pump and say, ‘Fill ‘er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, ‘I am very sorry, there isn’t any.’” Ecologist Kenneth Watt.

And the best is this one: “The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years. If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.” Ecologist Kenneth Watt.