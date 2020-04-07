Climate change will cause great harm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be a lot of debate as to whether Trump was dishonest, ignorant and incompetent in his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Two intentional, corrupt and immoral actions by Trump during the pandemic are clearly despicable.

Trump allowed unregulated pollution by industries during the crisis. There is no link between a public health virus crisis and intentional discharges of pollutants. The true link: companies, such as Koch Industries, pollute to increase profits and contribute to reelection campaigns.

Trump announced mileage rollbacks for vehicles during the coronavirus news cycle to minimize media coverage. The auto industry didn’t ask for the Trump rollback because they have been planning on better mileage. California and the rest of the world insist upon lower-mileage vehicles. Trump Organization investors from Russia and Saudi Arabia, Kushner investor Qatar, and the oil and gas industry will benefit.

The oil and gas industry ties into pollution and the rollbacks. The dying fossil fuel industry should not receive government subsidies and support. Trump is too ignorant to switch government focus and resources to alternative energy production and electric vehicles. The U.S. has fallen behind China and the rest of the world in these expanding markets that could help to pull us out of the Trump recession.