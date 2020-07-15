Colorblindness not seeing whole picture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the editor complained about a double standard, namely that Black organizations can get away with things as Blacks that white organizations would be attacked for. He’s right, that is a double standard.

What he didn’t mention is that this double standard is a legitimate attempt to counteract the much more powerful double standard that our society as a whole exercises against Blacks and other disadvantaged groups. He speaks from a “colorblind” perspective, which sounds fair; but in a society that deeply disadvantages a particular group, colorblindness has the effect of supporting the prejudice built into the status quo.

If you think being colorblind is being fair, you’re not seeing the whole picture. That is becoming clear to more and more people, who are working to reform some of the structures and traditions that support racism and other prejudices. If that ever succeeds, then the double standard he complains of won’t be needed and will go away.

Jim Parr, Bloomington

