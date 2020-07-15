× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black lives matter. As the national debate rages on and the racial divide widens, perhaps it’s time to consider another perspective. Perhaps we should consider the evil practice of abortion and how Planned Parenthood views Black lives. Perhaps, we should strongly reconsider whom to defund. Perhaps, we should consider defunding Planned Parenthood.

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, living in white privilege, apparently did not think Black lives mattered. Here are disturbing events from this woman who began “The Negro Project.” (Renamed Planned Parenthood).

• She was invited to and spoke at a KKK rally in 1926.

• She labeled the Blacks “Unfit.” “Garden Weeds.”

• She was quoted as stating, “… we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

More recently, Planned Parenthood continues its racist, eugenicist assault on Black lives.

• 79% of Planned Parenthood clinics are strategically located within walking distance of Black and Hispanic communities.

• Blacks are 5 times more likely to have an abortion than Whites.

• More than 20 million Black babies have been aborted since 1973.