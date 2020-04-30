Consider plant products for food
0 comments

Consider plant products for food

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Massive slaughterhouse closures are driving U.S. consumers to plant-based meat products, as sick workers pay the price.

Tyson Foods, JBS USA, and Smithfield Foods, the largest meat processors, have closed 17 plants, devastating rural communities and threatening the nation’s meat supply. Production is already down by 25 percent.

In reaction, U.S. sales of plant-based meats surged by 265 percent, according to consumer data group Nielsen. Shares of Beyond Meat, a prominent plant-based meat brand, rallied by 60 percent.

A Washington Post investigation found that coronavirus outbreaks in more than 48 U.S. meat packing plants have sickened at least 3,300 workers and killed 17. The companies failed to provide adequate protective gear to the workers and forced some with COVID symptoms to keep working. USA Today reports that more than 150 of U.S.'s largest plants operate in counties with the highest rate of coronavirus infection.

In addition to the generally accepted consumer health argument for avoiding animal food products, the pandemic has now added the worker health element. Production of plant-based meats requires much less labor and allows for ample physical distancing.

We can all support the switch to healthy food on our next visit to our supermarket.

Braden Pellmett, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules
Letters

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '…

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

We need prayers, not politics
Letters

We need prayers, not politics

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News