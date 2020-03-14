Contact lawmakers about national issues
0 comments

Contact lawmakers about national issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I belong to a group of people who meet every Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to protest in front of the office of Congressman Rodney Davis in uptown Normal. We picket on behalf of the children of asylum seekers and refugees who have been separated from their parents and are held in overcrowded and inadequate facilities while their parents go through a long process with an overburdened immigration system. We ask the congressman and the federal government to do more to end this practice.

As we protest, we are often told that this policy originated in previous administrations. The assumption is that we are protesting against the Trump administration. In fact we are protesting because government actions are contrary to our basic values about how children should be treated.

The Roosevelt administration sent west coast Japanese to concentration camps at the start of World War ll. The Bush administration tortured suspected terrorists after 9-11. History sees these actions as basic mistakes based on the fear and misunderstanding of the public rather than the work of any one political party. Pictures and testimonials of caged and lonely children will be part of the story of immigration which will be shown to future generations.

We ask that you contact your legislators about this issue and invite you to participate in our weekly picketing in uptown Normal (104 North St.) until these policies have changed.

Mary Cunningham, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Dan Brady is the most qualified candidate to represent us in the 105th Legislative District. I listened and took notes during two forums betwe…

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor an…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

I will be voting for Dan Brady for my state representative of the 105th Legislative District and hope you will, too. I’ve watched Dan over the…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

I have known David Paul Blumenshine for 10 years. Have served with him through numerous community and nonprofit functions. He is honest and tr…

Livingston County coroner
Letters

Livingston County coroner

Livingston County needs a caring individual that will put the community and their feelings as a priority! Learning of the death of a loved one…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

As a lifelong resident of Towanda, I am honored once again to have the opportunity to vote for Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th…

McLean County Board, District 8
Letters

McLean County Board, District 8

Voters would do well to vote Lea Cline to the McLean County Board. Lea is an impressive candidate who has a track record of leadership and ser…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News