Contact lawmakers about national issues

I belong to a group of people who meet every Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to protest in front of the office of Congressman Rodney Davis in uptown Normal. We picket on behalf of the children of asylum seekers and refugees who have been separated from their parents and are held in overcrowded and inadequate facilities while their parents go through a long process with an overburdened immigration system. We ask the congressman and the federal government to do more to end this practice.

As we protest, we are often told that this policy originated in previous administrations. The assumption is that we are protesting against the Trump administration. In fact we are protesting because government actions are contrary to our basic values about how children should be treated.

The Roosevelt administration sent west coast Japanese to concentration camps at the start of World War ll. The Bush administration tortured suspected terrorists after 9-11. History sees these actions as basic mistakes based on the fear and misunderstanding of the public rather than the work of any one political party. Pictures and testimonials of caged and lonely children will be part of the story of immigration which will be shown to future generations.